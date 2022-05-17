The South are back on the road and doing what they do best - performing the songs of that great British pop institution, The Beautiful South, to the thousands of fans of these timeless classics.The South are an impressive nine-piece band featuring former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.This exciting live band have spent 11 years touring the theatres and festivals of the UK up and down the country, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of these treasured songs - A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her and many more.