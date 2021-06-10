Hits galore when Tony Hadley takes to the road for 2022 tour
Tony Hadley: 40th Anniversary Tour
Sheffield City Hall, March 16, 2022/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 21, 2022.
One of the most renowned voices in British music has announced a huge UK tour celebrating 40 years in music.Marking four decades since Tony first released music with his former band Spandau Ballet (the tour was originally planned for 2020), this will see Tony perform with his band The Fabulous TH Band in 36 dates across the country.Tony’s unmistakeable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago.Fittingingly for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.Tony has performed across the world in his solo career, with his band, plus swing bands and orchestras.
Details: For ticket availability, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk