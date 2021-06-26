Hometown gig for hot properties Sleaford Mods at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 27.

Times like these require a band like Sleaford Mods. Except, of course, there are no other bands like Sleaford Mods.Latest album Spare Ribs came out earlier this year and they will drop in for a hometown gig in November. Polemical frontman Jason Williamson and dexterous producer Andrew Fearn produce music with an unrivalled bite and wit, railing against hypocrisy, inequality and apathy with their inimitable, scabrous sense of humour. Spare Ribs is the sound of a band so sure of their own sonic terrain that they can now explore its outer regions.The album’s title, Jason says, emerged from “the idea of the amount of people that died from the first wave of coronavirus; human lives are always expendable to the elites... We're in a constant state of being spare ribs.”

Details: For more on the gig, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Sleaford Mods are coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham later in the year.

