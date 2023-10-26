Halloween is almost here and the Arc Cinema in Hucknall is getting into suitably spooky mood with its line-up this week.

Showing on Saturday and Sunday is Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy is the classic Hocus Pocus (PG), which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

For a scarier offering, there is the new Exorcist film, The Exorcist: Believer (15).

And as it’s still half-term, there is a bumper selection fo youngsters, with Capser (U), Coco (U) and Hotel Transylvania (U) all showing in the Kids Club and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U) is also still on.

Bette Midler stars in the original Hocus Pocus at the Arc Cinema this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

For adults, there is still The Great Escaper (12A) and Martin Scorcese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon (15).

Also still showing is Five Nights At Freddy’s (15), which is rated 15 and the Arc says it will be ensuring that no under-15s get in to see it after receiving several calls from parents asking if their under-15 child can see it.

A spokesperson said: “Five Nights At Freddy’s is rated 15 and we will be checking IDs, including passports, yoti digital IDs and pass cards, for those we suspect are under 15.”

Film times for the week (Friday, October 27 to Thursday, November 2 – film times are subject to change, tickets for all showings are available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Five Nights At Freddy’s (15): Fri 17:30, 20:00; Sat & Sun 15:40, 20:10; Mon 17:30 (subtitled), 20:00; Tue-Thu 17:30, 20:00.

Hocus Pocus (30th anniversary) (PG): Sat & Sun 18:15.

Killers Of The Flower Moon (15): Fri-Sun 16:10, 19:00; Mon-Thu 16:00, 19:00.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Fri 13:10, 15:20, Sat & Sun 12:45, 14:00; Mon-Wed 12:45, 15:00; Thu 12:45, 14:00.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (12A): Fri-Sun 13:20, 19:30; Thu 19:30.

The Exorcist: Believer (15): Fri-Sun 20:15; Mon-Thu 20:10.

The Great Escaper (12A): Fri-Sun 16:45; Mon-Wed 13:40, 16:30, 19:30; Thu 13:40, 16:30.

Trolls Band Together (U): Fri 10:50, 13:00, 14:00, 15:10, 17:20; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:00, 15:10, 17:20; Mon-Wed 11:30, 13:00, 14:00, 15:10, 17:20; Thu 11:30, 13:00, 15:10, 17:20.

Kids Club: Casper (U): Fri 11:10, Sat-Thu 11:00.

Kids Club: Coco (U): Fri 11:30, Sat-Thu 10:50.

Kids Club: Hotel Transylvania (U): Fri 11:00, Sat-Thu 10:40.