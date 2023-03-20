News you can trust since 1904
Hot moves on the way when Firedance treads the boards at Royal Concert Hall

Firedance

By Steve Eyley
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT- 1 min read
See Firedance: Reignite when it comes to Nottingham later this month.
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 30.

Strictly Stars Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez and their scintillating cast return in 2023 with Firedance, featuring fresh flavours and super-charged choreography.

Join both stars, sizzling dancers and mesmerising fire specialists in a captivating dance-off inspired by the timeless movie blockbusters Romeo & Juliet, Moulin Rouge, Carmen and West Side Story.

    Soundtracked by a sensational live band, expect to hear an eclectic mix of Latin, rock and pop music from artists such as Camilla Cabello, Jason Derulo, Gregory Porter, Gypsy Kings, J.Lo, Marc Anthony and many more.

    Karen said: “I am so excited to be reuniting with Gorka to bring you Firedance: Reignite in 2023.

    ”Creating and performing this incredible show earlier this year has been a career highlight and we are taking things to another level with original dances, new music and lot more fire!

    ”We can’t wait to show you what we have created with this second chapter of the Firedance story.”Gorka added: “Firedance is back! Karen and I are so excited to dance up a storm for you in 2023.”

    Details: For more, you can go to www.trch.co.uk for tickets.

