Hot properties 86TVs to play must-see gig at Nottingham Bodega
Nottingham Bodega, February 29.
86TVs emerged from the ashes of The Maccabees, who had split at the very peak of their powers.
Debut single Worn Out Buildings made a phenomenal impact, earning a playlist at 6 Music and Record of the Week at Radio X, alongside airplay from Radio 2 and Apple Music 1.Further spotlighting with support at all key stream platforms as well as a first wave of tastemaker acclaim, it demonstrated that the band – former Maccabees duo Felix and Hugo White with their younger brother and former touring member Will, plus Stereophonics drummer Jamie Morrison – has everything it takes to exceed expectations.Now 86TVs’ introduction grows in intensity as they share their second single Higher Love, not to mention the news of a headline UK and Ireland tour.
Details: For more on the gig, go to www.bodeganottingham.com
