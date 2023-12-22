Debut single Worn Out Buildings made a phenomenal impact, earning a playlist at 6 Music and Record of the Week at Radio X, alongside airplay from Radio 2 and Apple Music 1.Further spotlighting with support at all key stream platforms as well as a first wave of tastemaker acclaim, it demonstrated that the band – former Maccabees duo Felix and Hugo White with their younger brother and former touring member Will, plus Stereophonics drummer Jamie Morrison – has everything it takes to exceed expectations.Now 86TVs’ introduction grows in intensity as they share their second single Higher Love, not to mention the news of a headline UK and Ireland tour.