Hot properties Chubby And The Gang to play Nottingham and Sheffield on UK tour

Chubby And The Gang will be visiting Nottingham and Sheffield

Delicious Clam, Sheffield, November 19 and 20/Nottingham Bodega, December 6.

The fast-rising London punk five-piece will embark on a mammoth 40-date tour of the UK and Ireland later this year.The band’s highly anticipated second LP will be out later this year and the live dates will offer many a chance to finally see just why Chubby And The Gang have become one of the most exciting and talked-about punk bands in the world over the past year.Fronted by Charlie ‘Chubby’ Manning – a former cabbie who now also works as an electrician – Chubby And The Gang have been leading a pack of bands coming out of a new wave of British hardcore.Speed Kills was one of the critical surprises of the year, thanks to its unrelentingly fun concoction of hardcore, pub rock, doo wop, and blues.

Details: For more on the band, you can see chubbyandthegang.bandcamp.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.