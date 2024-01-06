​Fans are counting down the days until Mother Mother play a headline gig Sheffield O2 Academy on February 17.

See Mother Mother in action soon at a gig in Sheffield (Photo credit: MacKenzie Walker)

​The platinum certified alt-pop rockers’s tour comes in the wake of recent triumphant festival performances to tens of thousands of fans, with stops at some of the world’s most influential events including Reading and Leeds; Lollapalooza Berlin, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil; Corona Capital in Mexico; Pukkelpop Belgium; Frequency Festival in Austria; and Lowlands in The Netherlands.

2022 was the year where Mother Mother were catapulted into a new stratosphere of universal success following the release of their most recent studio album Inside.

Their explosive follow-up to Hayloft, Hayloft II connected with fans around the world.

The song debuted inside the Top 10 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart, is now certified Gold in the US and has garnered more than 725 million global streams including 540 million views across YouTube to date.

For more on the band and their forthcoming tour dates, you can go to https://www.mothermothersite.com/