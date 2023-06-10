News you can trust since 1904
Hot properties The Last Dinner Party to play at Nottingham Bodega

The Last Dinner Party
By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out a gig in Nottingham later this year by The Last Dinner Party.Check out a gig in Nottingham later this year by The Last Dinner Party.
Nottingham Bodega, July 22.

Rising young stars The Last Dinner Party are not to be missed at Nottingham Bodega later in the summer.

Newly signed to Island Records, they have just released their debut single Nothing Matters.

    The track was produced by James Ford in London, and follows months of excitement that stems from a series of much hyped live shows inside and outside of the capital.

    With record labels following them down the motorway, all baying for their signatures, and the band making a glorious mess of stages ahead of the likes of Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones, The Last Dinner Party have done it all without uploading a note of music online. Until now.

    The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar)

    Nothing Matters is a brilliant introduction to a vital new band.

    Details: Check out bodeganottingham.com for more on the forthcoming gig.

