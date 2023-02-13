Hot properties The Sherlocks to play Nottingham and Sheffield gigs in the autumn

Check out The Sherlocks when they come to the area later in the year.

Nottingham Rock City, October 14/Sheffield 02 Academy, November 4.

The Sherlocks recently announced details of their biggest UK headline tour to date.

The band are entering a newly reinvigorated supersonic stage in their career and have also said they are to release upcoming fourth album People Like Me & You on August 11.

It’s the latest set from the indie/alt-rock quartet after three acclaimed albums which include their 2017 debut Live For The Moment and last year’s World I Understand, both of which hit the Top 10.

They’ve also established a fiery live reputation on the back of sold-out headline shows, hitting arenas as guests to Liam Gallagher, Kings of Leon and Kaiser Chiefs, storming the main stage at Reading and Leeds, and even receiving the kind of reception usually saved for hometown heroes at Mad Cool in Madrid.

Details: For more on the band, their album and live dates, go to thesherlocksmusic.co.uk