Hot properties The Snuts are not to be missed at Nottingham and Sheffield gigs in October

The Snuts are to play a gig at Rock City in Nottingham

Sheffield O2 Academy, October 8/Nottingham Rock City, October 21.

Fresh from an an epic debut performance at Glastonbury earlier in the summer, The Snuts have announced that they will be embarking on a 14-date UK headline tour in October this year.

Their highly-anticipated new album Burn The Empire is out on October 7 on Parlophone Records. The album follows their acclaimed, number one-selling debut album, W.L.

One of the most exciting acts in the UK right now, The Snuts will deliver 11 slices of sonic brilliance on Burn The Empire.

Produced by longtime collaborators Detonate and Clarence Coffee Jr the album continues the band’s evolution, both sonically and lyrically.

A voice for the next generation, lead singer Jack Cochrane attacks subjects affecting the youth of today. Infectious, euphoric, heartfelt and packed to the brim with hooks, Burn The Empire is the work of a band living in the moment, with an eye to the future.

Armed with a chart-topping album and an arsenal of adoring fans, these four lads from Whitburn, West Lothian, are well on their way to being one of the most vital bands of recent years.