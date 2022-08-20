Hot property Phoebe Green is not to be missed at Nottingham gig in November

Check out a gig by Phoebe Green in November at Nottingham's Bodega Social Club. (Photo credit: Lewis Vorn)

Nottingham Bodega Social Club, November 23.

Highly-rated Manchester singer/songwriter Phoebe Green released her hugely anticipated debut studio album Lucky Me on August 19 on Chess Club Records.

Phoebe will be playing a number of live dates later in the year, including a visit to Nottingham as part of her debut headline tour.

Earlier this year, Phoebe completed a huge run of supporting dates with Self Esteem, Everything Everything, and Baby Queen, which have seen her play to packed out audiences all across the country.

Phoebe said: “I wanted Lucky Me to be the title track of the album as this is very much a running theme throughout; analysing and dissecting my experiences and emotions as opposed to feeling them, as they feel easier to digest that way.

”The title almost feels sarcastic and snarky depending on which way you look at it, and, as I use humour to cope a lot of the time, it does seem fitting.

”But I am actually extremely lucky to still be here so there is some sincerity in there somewhere.”

Details: For more on ticket availability for the gig in November, you can go to https://www.bodeganottingham.com/gigs/phoebe-green/Photo by Lewis Vorn