Hit show Disco Inferno is packed full of much-loved songs and is coming to the area soon.

Set in the east end of London during the 'burning summer' of 1976, Disco Inferno is the story of young man's struggle to break into the music industry, and the lengths he finds himself willing to go to in order to guarantee his success.

The two-hour production features hits made famous by the likes of The Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

The show’s producer Mark Halliday explained: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O.”

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk