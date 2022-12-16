For the first time, the High Street venue will be offering the option of seeing a film in 3D as well as in the more conventional format.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family of Jake, Neytiri, and their children.

The family lives on the planet of Pandora but once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi in a race to protect their planet.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is showing in 3D at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: 20th Century Studios

Film times for the week (Friday, December 16 to Thursday, December 22 – film times are subject to change):

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 3D (12A): Fri 12:00 18:20; Sat 12:50 16:40 20:30; Sun 12:50 16:45 20:35; Mon & Tue 15:30 19:25; Wed & Thu 13:15 19:35.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (12A): Fri 11:30 11:40 14:05 15:30 19:20; 19:55 20:25; Sat 10:30 14:20 15:30 19:25 20:15 20:40; Sun 10:30 14:20 15:30 19:25 20:15; Mon 16:00 18:10 20:00; Tue 16:00 18:10 19:55; Wed 12:00* 16:00 18:25 20:00; Thu 12:00 16:00 18:25 20:00.

ELF (PG): Wed & Thu 18:20.

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Fri 11:40 15:00 17:55; Sat 10:30 13:00; Sun 10:30 13:00 18:10; Mon & Tue 17:45; Wed 11:00 13:25 15:55 17:05; Thu 11:30 13:40 17:05.

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL: SING-A-LONG EVENT (PG): Sat 14:50, Sun 14:55.

STRANGE WORLD (PG): Fri 15:50; Sat & Sun 10:30 12:30; Mon & Tue 12:50; Wed 11:00 13:30; Thu 11:15.

THE HOLIDAY (12A): Sat & Sun 17:20.

THE MUPPETS CHRISTMAS CAROL: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (U): Wed 16:00; Thu 16:15.

THE POLAR EXPRESS (U): Wed & Thu 11:00.

VIOLENT NIGHT (15): Fri 17:30; Sat 18:10; Sun 20:45; Mon 15:10 20:25; Tue 15:25 20:20; Wed & Thu 20:25.

KIDS CLUB: TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY (U): Sat & Sun 10:30.

SILVER SCREEN: THE HOLIDAY (12A): Thu 15:00.