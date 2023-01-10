Hucknall cinema offering special discounts to ease the gloom of 'Blue Monday'

Mark Gallagher, cinema boss, said: “The discount applies to all films all day meaning customers can see brand new films which have just been released for just a fiver.

“We’re offering this discount to encourage people to get out and rediscover the big screen experience and cheering themselves up.”

And the main new film people can enjoy this week is M3GAN (15), the new horror from the producers of Annabelle and The Black Phone.

M3GAN is the new film out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week

A brilliant toy company roboticist uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly-orphaned niece.

But when the doll's programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend – with terrifying results.

Film times for the week (Friday, January 13 to Thursday, January 19 – film times subject to change):

A MAN CALLED OTTO (15): Fri 11:45; Sat 15:05 18:10; Sun 14:55 17:10; Mon 15:10 17:30 20:15; Tue & Wed 15:10 17:25 20:15; Thu 17:30 20:00.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 3D (12A): Fri 19:45; Sat 16:05 19:55; Sun 20:00; Tue & Wed 20:05; Thu 15:00.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (12A): Fri 13:30 16:30; Sat 11:15; Sun 13:20 16:35; Mon 20:10.

ROYAL BALLET: LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE: Thu 19:15.

EMPIRE OF LIGHT (15): Fri 11:00 11:40 15:00 17:15 20:15; Sat 13:35 15:00 17:15 20:15; Sun 13:25 17:35 20:25; Mon 15:00 17:55 20:25; Tue & Wed 15:00 17:55 20:25; Thu 15:35 17:35 20:15

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (12A): Fri 17:40 19:45; Sat 20:15; Sun 13:35 19:55; Mon - Wed 17:30.

M3GAN (15): Fri 12:30 14:10 17:25 20:40; Sat 15:50 18:20 21:00; Sun 18:35 20:55; Mon 15:10 17:55 20:30; Tue & Wed 15:10 18:00 20:30; Thu 15:15 18:05 20:25.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Sat 11:00 13:15: Sun 11:00 12:25.

MIA AND ME: THE HERO OF CENTOPIA (U): Sun 10:30*.

STRANGE WORLD (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

TILL (12A): Fri 14:30; Sat 13:15; Sun 15:55; Mon-Wed 15:10.

KIDS CLUB: LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: MATILA THE MUSICAL (PG): Thu 15:00.

*= relaxed sensory screening.