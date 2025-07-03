Hucknall film fans can choose from dinosaurs, zombies and F1 cars at the Arc Cinema

Hucknall film fans have plenty of big names and big films on the menu at the Arc Cinema this week.

The dinosaurs are back on the big screen with Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A) which is now fully open at the High Street venue after a couple of taster screenings last week.

For high octane action, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, along with a host of current Grand Prix stars including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, are burning rubber in F1 The Movie (12A).

For horror fans, there is is Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes tackling the infected undead in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later (15) and the darker side of technology in M3GAN 2.0 (15).

For younger film fans there is Lilo & Stich (U), eccentric aliens in the animation Elio (PG), the live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon (PG) and this week’s Kid’s Club film, the live-action Disney’s Snow White (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, July 4 to Thursday, July 10 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

28 Years Later (15): Fri 20:35; Sat & Sun 18:25, 20:50; Mon-Thu 18:00, 20:30.

Disney’s Snow White (PG): Mon 20:10.

Elio (PG): Fri 11:30, 14:25; Sat 10:35, 12:50; Sun 10:35 (sensory screening), 12:50; Mon 14:40; Tue-Thu 15:00.

F1 The Movie (12A): Fri 13:50, 17:15, 19:35; Sat & Sun 17:25, 19:45; Mon 14:40, 16:55, 19:55; Tue & Wed 14:40, 17:15, 19:45; Thu 14:40, 17:15, 20:10.

How To Train Your Dragon (PG): Fri 11:15, 16:45; Sat & Sun 10:35, 13:15, 15:50; Mon 14:45; Tue & Wed 17:10; Thu 17:30.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Fri 11:00 (parent & baby screening), 11:15, 14:15, 16:50, 17:10, 20:00; Sat 11:15, 13:35, 14:15, 16:30, 17:10, 20:00; Sun 11:20, 13:35, 14:15, 16:30, 17:10, 20:00; Mon 14:35, 17:25 (subtitled), 20:15; Tue-Thu 14:35, 17:25, 20:15.

Lilo & Stitch (U): Fri 14:10; Sat & Sun 15:00.

M3GAN 2.0 (15): Fri 19:45; Sat & Sun 20:35; Mon 17:20; Tue-Thu 14:35, 20:30.

Kids Club: Disney’s Snow White (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00

Silver Screen: Disney’s Snow White (PG): Thu 15:00.