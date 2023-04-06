Air is the story of the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie in the NBA called Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionised the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.

The film is the story of the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knew her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it’s Easter, there is is plenty on offer for youngsters at the High Street venue include Mummies (U), Little Eggs: An African Rescue (U) and Little Bear’s Big Trip 2 (U)..

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in Air which is out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images/SXSW

Most Popular

Films for the week (Friday, April 7 to Thursday, April 13 – film times are subject to change):

Air (15): Fri 17:30, 19:55; Sat 17:55, 20:25; Sun 18:25, 20:45; Mon 15:35, 20:40; Tue 15:45, 20:50; Wed 16:00, 20:30; Thu 15:50, 20:50.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (12A): Fri 14:10, 17:05, 20:20; Sat 14:15, 17:05, 20:15; Sun 13:00, 14:40, 17:30; 20:45; Mon 14:15, 17:55, 20:20; Tue14:15, 18:05 20:20; Wed 13:05, 17:40; Thu: 13:00, 17:20, 20:10.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (15): Fri: 19:55; Sat 17:00, 19:55; Sun 17:25, 20:00; Mon & Tue 17:00, 20:00, Wed & Thu 16:30, 19:55.

Little Eggs: An African Rescue (U): Fri 13:35; Sat 10:35; Sun 13:35, Mon, Wed & Thu 11:00.

Mummies (U): Fri 15:25; Sat 13:05, Sun 15:30; Mon & Tue 13:00; Wed & Thu 12:55.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ROH Live: Cinderella (12A): Wed 19:15.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG): Sat 15:10; Sun 15:45; Mon 12:55, 17:05; Tue 13:05, 17:05; Wed 15:00; Thu 18:10.

Super Mario Bros Movie (PG): Fri: 11:00, 11:30, 12:00, 12:35; 13:15; 14:50; 15:40, 17:00, 18:05, 19:15; Sat 11:00, 12:00, 12:30, 13:15, 14:45, 15:30, 17:45, 20:00; Sun 10:30*, 11:00, 11:30: 12:25, 13:15; 14:45, 15:30, 17:45, 20:00; Mon 11:00, 12:00; 13:15; 15:00; 15:30, 17:45,19:45; Tue 1:00, 12:00; 13:15; 15:00; 15:30, 17:45,19:50; Wed & Thu 11:00, 12:00, 13:10, 14:15, 15:20; 17:30, 19:40.

Kids Club: Little Bear’s Big Trip 2 (U): Fri 10:30, Sat & Sun 11:00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Silver Screen: Magic Mike’s Last Dance (15): Thu 15:00.

*= relaxed sensory screening.