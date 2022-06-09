The star the new Disney Pixar film Lightyear, Buzz will be at the High Street venue on Saturday, June 18 between 10am and 12noon.

Mark Gallagher said: “Unlike our fan events, this is at no extra cost.

"Customers just need to come see the new Lightyear movie at 11am,11,30am or 12noon that day to meet everyone’s favourite space ranger, pose for photos and enter our colouring competition to win tickets.”

Meet Buzz Lightyear at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall later this month

As well as Lightyear, the cinema also has tickets going on sale for more big summer movies this week, including Elvis, Minions 2 and Black Phone.

Tickets are available now from the cinema website at https://hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/.

The big new film at the venue this week is the final chapter in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion (12A) with original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum returning alongside more recent regulars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

Film times for week (Friday, June 10 to Thursday, June 16):

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A): Fri 20:50; Sun 18:20; Mon 15:00; Tue-Thu 15:00 20:00.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG): Fri 12:35; Sat 15:10; Sun 13:10 15:45; Mon-Thu 15:00 17:30.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (FAN EVENT) (12A): Fri 17:20 18:20 19:20 20:20.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Fri 11:35 13:05 14:30 15:25 16:05; Sat 11:20 12:10 13:20 14:20 16:20 17:20 17:45 19:20 20:20; Sun 11:20 13:20 14:20 16:20 17:20 19:20 20:20; Mon-Thu 14:50 17:50 20:10 20:45.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Sat & Sun 11:10.

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE (PG): Fri 15:05; Sun 11:00; Mon-Thu 17:40.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri 10:10 12:40 17:30; Sat 13:50 16:40 19:30 20:45; Sun 13:50 16:40 19:30 21:00; Mon-Thu 14:50 17:30 20:05

KIDS CLUB: THE BAD GUYS (U): Sat & Sun 11:10.