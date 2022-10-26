Brendan Gleeson (left) and Colin Farrell star in The Banshees of Inisherin, which is out at the Arc Cinema this week,. Photo: Getty Images

Also out this week is Banshees of Inisherin (15), the new film from Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Three Billboards) with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson teaming up again as two lifelong friends who find themselves in trouble when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them

The High Street venue is also showing some Halloween classics this weekend in Beetlejuice (12A), The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (PG).

There’s also a live broadcast of Coldplay’s sold-out show in Buenos Aires this Saturday night at 7pm and there’s still some tickets available.

Film times for the week (Friday, October 28 to Thursday, November 3 – film times are subject to change):

BARBARIAN (18): Fri 20:45; Sat 20:40; Sun 20:30; Mon 20:20; Tue 17:50 20:30; Wed 20:35; Thu 20:30.

BEETLEJUICE (12A): Fri 18:05; Sat 15:35; Sun 18:05.

BLACK ADAM (12A): Fri 13:20 15:15 17:55 20:15; Sat 12:55 16:15 18:00 20:10; Sun 12:50 15:40 17:50 20:15; Mon 15:10 17:45 20:15; Tue 15:30 17:50 20:10; Wed 15:05 17:35 20:15; Thu 15:00 17:45 20:05.

BROS (15): Fri 15:40 18:05 20:35; Sat 15:30 17:55 20:20; Sun 15:40 18:05 20:45; Mon 15:20 17:55 20:20; Tue 15:30 18:05 20:25; Wed 17:45 20:15; Thu 15:30 17:40 20:20.

COLDPLAY MUSIC OF THE SPHERES LIVE FROM BEUNOS AIRES: Sat 19:00.

EMILY (SUBTITLED) (15): Mon 17:30.

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Fri 11:00 13:20 16:00; Sat 11:10 13:20 15:40; Sun 11:10 13:20 15:30; Mon 15:30; Tue 15:35; Wed 15:40; Thu 17:05.

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (15): Fri 12:50 20:30; Sat 17:45; Sun 13:20 20:30; Mon 15:05 17:50; Tue 15:35 20:25; Wed 15:05 20:20; Thu 15:20 17:55.

HALLOWEEN ENDS (18): Fri & Sun 18:20; Tue & Wed 17:55.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (PG): Fri-Sun 13:05; Wed 17:30.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (PG): Fri 11:15 16:15; Sat 11:15 13:35; Sun 11:15 16:15.

MIA AND ME: THE HERO OF CENTOPIA (PG): Fri-Sun 11:00.

KIDS CLUB: DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG): Fri-Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: TICKET TO PARADISE (12A): Thu 15:00.