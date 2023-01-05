Hucknall movie fans can start 2023 with Tom Hanks and Sam Mendes at the Arc Cinema

First up at is Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto (15).

Hanks plays a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticising and judging his exasperated neighbours.

But he meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down.

Tom Hanks stars in A Man Called Otto which opens at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week

Sam Mendes fans will have to wait out the weekend for his new movie, Empire of Light (15) to hit the Arc’s screens as it opens on Monday, January 9.

Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, the film is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema.

And as a bonus, the High Street venue is also screening waltz king Andre Rieu’s celebratory concert from Dublin on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.

Film times for the week (Friday, January 6 to Thursday, January 12 – film times are subject to change):

A MAN CALLED OTTO (15): Fri 12:00 14:45 17:45 20:30; Sat 13:50 16:35 20:15; Sun 17:05 20:00; Mon 14:45 17:35 20:15; Tue & Thu 14:45 20:25; Wed 14:45 20:15.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 3D (12A): Fri 16:25; Sat 11:20 15:10; Sun 11:00 18:30.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (12A): Fri 11:00 13:55 20:15; Sat 16:30 19:25; Sun 13:15 16:10; Mon 15:10 18:55; Tue 17:05 19:35; Wed 17:05 19:40; Thu 17:00 20:05.

ANDRÉ RIEU IN DUBLIN: Sat 19:00; Sun 15:00

EMPIRE OF LIGHT (15): Mon 15:05 20:15; Tue 14:35 17:10 20:55; Wed 14:40 17:15 20:50; Thu 14:30 17:40 20:45.

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (12A): Fri 11:00 14:45 17:40 20:35; Sat 14:00 17:00; Sun 14:00 17:00 19:50; Mon, Wed & Thu 14:40 17:30; Tue 14:45 17:30.

ROALD DAHLS MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Fri 11:05; Sat 11:00; Sun 11:15.

STRANGE WORLD (PG): Sat 11:25; Sun 11:10*.

TILL (12A): Fri 13:40 17:30 20:10; Sat 13:35 20:00; Sun 13:25 20:00; Mon 17:35 20:25; Tue 14:25 17:45 20:25; Wed 14:35 17:35 20:25; Thu 17:40 20:25.

KIDS CLUB: LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: SHE SAID (15): Thu 15:00.

*Relaxed sensory showing.

