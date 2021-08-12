Hucknall Strings returns to the high street tonight

A local string quartet, they will be performing opposite the frozen food shop from 6pm to 9pm.

Coun Jim Blagden (Ash Ind), chairman of Ashfield District Council’s Covid recovery committee said: “Our amazing string ensembles and trios will be performing every Thursday night in the heart of Hucknall.

“It’s the perfect night to soak up the sunshine with familiar sounds of pop songs, movie soundtracks and more from this amazing quartet.

Hucknall Strings started last week and has events every Thursday throughout August

"I enjoyed last week when I went along with Coun John Wilmott and this week we have the weather, so it’s set to be even better.

“These gigs are just part of our plan to breathe life back into Hucknall’s high street.

This includes our first ever food and drink festival on Sunday, August 22 and other events.

"We’re also releasing plans shortly to include ‘the Big Hucknall Spruce Up’ where we will give our town centre a deep clean and improve our flower displays.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “Hucknall is central to our council’s events programme and I would like to thank the local Ashfield Independent councillors for pressing the case for these events.

"Lockdown was a miserable time for everybody and we are determined to support local traders in Hucknall.