Hucknall's Arc Cinema: animation movie Sing 2 launches and film times for the week ahead
Family entertainment is top of the bill at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this coming week with the release of Sing 2 (U).
The follow-up to 2016’s popular original, Sing 2 finds theatre impresario Buster Moon and his friends trying to persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway – voiced by U2 frontman Bono – to join them for the opening of a new show.
Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Saunders and Reece Witherspoon also add to the starry voice line-up.
Also new this week is Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster movie Moonfall (12A), which previews at the High Street venue next Thursday night (February 3).
And this Friday (January 28) is the last ‘Fiver Friday’ of the month when cinema tickets can be bought for just £5.
Films for the coming week (January 28 to February 3):
BELFAST (12A): Fri 14:25, 18:40, 20:50; Sat & Sun 13:10, 15:20, 21:20; Mon-Thur 15:10, 18:40, 20:50
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.
ENCANTO (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00 (Kids Club).
MOONFALL (12A): Thursday 17:35, 20:20.
NIGHTMARE ALLEY (15): Friday 15:10, 20:00; Sat 15:45, 20:35; Sun 15:45, 17:35, 20:35; Mon-Thur 20:00
MET OPERA LIVE: RIGOLETTO (VERDI): Sat 17:55.
SCREAM (18): Friday 18:10, 20:35; Sat & Sun 13:20, 18:45, 21:05; Mon-Thur 15:00, 17:25, 20:25.
SING 2 (U): Friday 14:00, 16:20, 17:40; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:25, 15:50, 18:15; Mon-Thur 15:20, 16:20, 17:40.
SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME (12A): Friday 14:30, 16:40, 19:45; Sat & Sun 11:00, 14:10, 17:15, 20:20; Mon-Thur 17:20, 19:50.