Hucknall's Arc Cinema: early-morning showing of new Spider-Man film and show times for the week ahead

For the High Street venue is marking the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home next Wednesday (December 15) with a special 7.30am screening – plus a full list of showtimes to suit all needs.

With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch head the cast for this latest instalment of the Spider-Man series – and latest chapter in the Marvel Universe.

Tom Holland and Zendaya star in the new Spinder-Man film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Also new this week is the big-screen adaptation of children’s favourite Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG), starring Jack Whitehall.

With Christmas fast approaching the Arc is also showing more festive family favourites with Will Ferrell in Elf and Jim Carey stealing Christmas in The Grinch.

Both films are on Saturday and Sunday, The Grinch at 11.30am and Elf at 6.25pm.

Film times from Friday, December 10 to Thursday, December 16 are:

A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS (PG): Sat & Sun 16:25.

BOXING DAY (12A): Sat & Sun 18:40; Mon & Tue 18:20; Thu 12:45.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG): Fri 15:50; Sat & Sun 11:10 13:20 17:50; Mon & Tue 13:55 15:50; Wed 11:25 16:35; Thu 13:40 15:45 17:50.

ELF (PG): Sat & Sun 18:25.

ENCANTO (U): Fri 12:35; Sat & Sun 11:10 13:30 15:30; Mon & Tue 12:35 16:05; Thu 9:15 9:45 10:15 15:00.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (12A): Fri 14:50 17:55 20:30; Sat & Sun 13:30; 15:50 20:55; Mon & Tue 14:50 17:55 20:30; Wed 17:10; Thu 20:30.

HOUSE OF GUCCI (15): Fri 13:00; Sat & Sun 20:00; Mon & Tue 13:00 20:35; Wed 13:35.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (TBC): Wed 7:30 9:50 10:50 12:55 14:10 16:05 17:20 19:15 19:30 19:45 20:30: Thu 12:55 14:10 16:05 17:20 19:15 20:30.

THE GRINCH (U): Sat & Sun 11:30.

WEST SIDE STORY (12A): Fri 12:45 16:05 17:20 19:15; Sat & Sun 13:20 16:10 19:15 20:30; Mon & Tue 12:45 16:05 17:20 19:15 20:30; Wed 10:50 14:00; Thu 17:20 19:55.

KIDS CLUB: RON’S GONE WRONG (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.