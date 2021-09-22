Hundreds enjoy first open day at Nottingham Castle

The full day’s allocation of tickets was made available with all pre-booked spaces claimed in under nine hours.

This is the first of many free open days that Nottingham Castle Trust has planned as part of its social impact fund.

In addition to gaining free access to the usual visitor experience – which includes family-friendly adventure trails and the chance to explore the Ducal Palace and grounds throughout the day – special activities were hosted based on the legend of Robin Hood and Nottingham's rebellious past.

Kane and his three children at Nottingham Castle.

These included drawing, colouring, and crafts in the Art Gallery and the opportunity to make a quiver before heading to Hood’s Hideout adventure playground.

Kane – a father of three from Nottingham – said: “We’ve all had a brilliant time and the boys particularly enjoyed Robin Hood Adventures, which we decided to try as an add on. The boys especially liked the archery game.”

Ted Cantle, chairman of the Nottingham Castle Trust board, said: “We are delighted how quickly the tickets for the first open day since our redevelopment were claimed. It was fantastic to welcome more people from our community, especially those who might not have had the chance to visit yet – we’re looking forward to rolling out more initiatives of this kind in the future.”

