Ice and easy does it when Disney show comes to Nottingham and Sheffield arenas

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder can be seen at arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, November 9 to 12/Utilita Arena Sheffield, November 30 to Dec 3.

Grab your mouse ears and get ready as Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder skates into Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and Sheffield’s Utilita Arena later this year.

The magic of Disney’s 100th anniversary is closer than ever when Disney On Ice brings the celebration to you and this year, Encanto joins the show for the very first time in the UK, inspiring families to make magical memories they will treasure forever.

Relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, incredible stunts and world-class skating.

In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Families will be a part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Details: For more on tickets for the performances, you can go to www.disneyonice.co.uk.