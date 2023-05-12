Taking place across two days on July 15 to 16, the event has become a popular feature each summer with a host of horticulture events and activities, a talks and demonstration marquee, show borders, live music, cookery demos and even a fun dog show to appeal to many visitors from Nottinghamshire.

The Countryside Borders Competition - supported by The London College of Garden Design - has once again attracted a huge amount of interest with a high standard of entries. Created as an opportunity for emerging garden designers to dip their toe into the show world, previous winners have used the experience as a stepping stone to the likes of RHS Chelsea.

The 30 borders will once again be battling it out to win the coveted Duchess of Rutland Trophy and along with the main feature show garden by award winning designer Steve Cobb, they will provide plenty of inspiration for design and planting combinations to try at home.

The Under 16s Sow & Grow design competition has been introduced to get the next generation involved. (Photo credit Nickola Beck Photography)

There are plenty of ways to get involved too.

The under 16s Sow & Grow design competition has been introduced to get the next generation involved.

Budding designers have been asked to create a planter display for the show for the chance to win gardening vouchers and Belvoir tickets. The Jonathan Moseley Challenge trophy floral competition is also open for entries.

Over in the Let's Talk marquee, TV gardening presenter and household name David Domoney of Love Your Garden fame, international floral artist Jonathan Moseley, multi award winning designer Professor David Stevens, and Nottingham's own gardening legend John Stirland will be among the illustrious speakers.

Early bird tickets are available until the end of May at £12.50 per adult. Credit Nickola Beck Photography.

Award winning nurseries including David Austin Roses, Hardy's, Barcham Trees and Primrose Hall will be among those bringing their plants. Garden furniture, tools and much more will also be available to purchase.

For visitors making their way to the castle's own gardens, they will see the newly planted formal rose garden in front of the castle created by David Austin Roses to showcase their beautiful English roses in full and fragrant bloom.

New for 2023 will be cooking demonstrations from award winning butcher Johnny Pusztai from The Snobby Butcher in Nottingham while live music will come from Johnny Victory.

Other features include the craft/floral marquee, sculpture artists, and the Castle View ‘selfie' Garden, supported by CED Stone, the ideal spot to take photos with the iconic castle as the backdrop.

Four-legged friends can take part too at the ‘Edwards Arena' in support of Team Edward Labrador Rescue and enter into a fun dog show.

Access to Belvoir Castle's formal gardens is included with show admission with direct access from the ladies field showground.

There's also the option to upgrade to a specially discounted castle entry on the day.

Early bird tickets are available until the end of May at £12.50 per adult, plus discounts for RHS members.

Accompanied under 16s are free and well behaved dogs on a lead at all times are welcome. Event tickets include parking in a separate designated parking field.

For more information, go to www.belvoircastleflowerandgardenshow.co.uk