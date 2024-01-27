Ignacio Lopez headlines tonight's session of the Hucknall Comedy Club

One of the fastest rising stars on the circuit, Iganico will be at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street with his latest show Nine Ig Nails.

In 2009, from his derelict flat in south Wales, Ignacio scored tickets to see his favourite band, Nine Inch Nails, in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately he didn’t have money, transport, or a place to stay.

Sharing his biggest failures with a hilarious tale, Igancio takes on a globe-trotting story, during which he skewers Britain and Spain with an armada of sarcasm, silliness, and songs as he scrutinises his immigrant upbringing and family tree in a relentlessly funny show about clashing cultures and never fitting in.