Comedian Chris McCausland is bringing his latest live show to venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Chris McCausland

Nottingham Playhouse, January 23, 2025/ Sheffield Leadmill, January 27, 2025.

Rising comedy star Chris follows up his last sellout stand-up tour by taking his latest live show to venues up and down the country.

The new show is called Yonks! because Chris has been called an ‘overnight success’, even though he’s been doing this for absolutely yonks.

Chris has been performing stand-up now for two decades and is a regular face on British television.

He is an established favourite on such flagship comedy shows as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on the hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his highly acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall.

Chris has also appeared on entertainment favourites such as Blankety Blank and The Jonathan Ross Show, along with celebrity editions of The Chase, Pointless, and Mastermind, where he won with his chosen specialist subject of Pearl Jam.

All of this has made him one of the UK’s most in-demand comedians.

Details: For more, go to www.chrismccausland.com