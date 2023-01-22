Indie legends Little Man Tate head back on the road for Sheffield and Nottingham shows
Little Man Tate
O2 Academy, Sheffield, May 5/Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, May 11.
Indie-rockers Little Man Tate have lined up their first headline tour in nearly 15 years in the spring, including visits to Nottingham and their home city of Sheffield.
Advertisement
Reforming last year for two triumphant hometown comeback shows, the indie-rock icons will be hitting the road again for an 11-date UK headline tour.Stalwarts of Sheffield’s famously thriving noughties indie scene, Little Man Tate rubbed shoulders with the likes of Bromheads Jacket, Milburn, Reverend & The Makers and Arctic Monkeys to put the Steel City back on the musical map.
Forming in 2005, the band announced themselves with infectious single The Agent, with a sold-out vinyl run instantly lapped up by almost 2,000 fans quick to recognise something special.Top 40 hit What? What You Got? led to Little Man Tate being earmarked as one of the UK’s hottest prospects.
Details: For more on the gigs, go to littlemantateofficial.co.uk
Advertisement
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.