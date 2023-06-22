Indy is back as new Indiana Jones flick comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Forty-two years after he first donned the famous hat and burst onto our cinema screens, Harrison Ford is back as the globe-trotting Dr Jones in the final installment of the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (12A).

Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him.

But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

Harrison Ford and George Lucas have teamed up again for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Photo: Getty Images for Disney

Also new this week is No Hard Feelings (15) with Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie, a delivery driver who is facing bankruptcy and so accepts a Craigslist ad from a couple seeking someone to date their painfully awkward teenage son.

Film times for the week (Friday, June 23 to Thursday, June 29 – film time subject to change):

Greatest Days (12A): Fri 15.10, 20.25; Sat and Sun 20.30; Mon, Tues 17.55

No Hard Feelings (15): Fri: 15.10, 18.00, 20.25; Sat and Sun 15.45, 18.10, 20.30; Mon 15.15, 17.45, 20.30; Tues 15.15, 17.40, 20.30; Wed 17.10, 20.40; Thurs 17.45, 20.50.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG): Fri 17.30; Sat and Sun 12.00, 14.00, 17.00; Mon 15.00; Tues 15.00; 20.10; Wed 16.00; Thurs 20.05.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (12A): Wed 14.20, 17.30, 19.30; Thurs 14.30, 17.45, 19.30.

The Flash (12A): Fri 15,00, 17.30, 20.25; Sat 11.00, 13.55, 17.00, 20.00; Mon and Tues 15.00, 17.35, 20.20; Wed 14.25, 20.10; Thurs 17.20, 20.20.

The Little Mermaid (PG): Fri 17.35; Sat and Sun 11.00, 12.55, 17.40; Mon and Tues 15.00; Wed 14.20; Thurs 15.00.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (12A): Fri 14.45, 20.20; Sat and Sun 10.10, 14.55, 20.00; Mon and Tues 17.55, 20.35; Wed 17.25; Thurs 14.00, 16.45.

Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty (PG): Wed 19.00.

Kid’ Club: Little Eggs: African Rescue (U): Sat and Sun 10am.

Silver Screen: Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (PG): Thurs 15.00.

