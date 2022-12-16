Inhaler to head for Nottingham venue as part of world tour
The Irish four-piece Inhaler are to perform on a major world tour, covering 36 dates, including a visit to Nottingham Rock City on February 23.
The tour is in support of the band’s new album Cuts & Bruises. The eagerly-anticipated second album is out on February 17 via Polydor.
Ahead of its release they have shared new single Love Will Get You There, alongside a video directed by James Arden. It is the second track to be unveiled from Cuts & Bruises, following the soaring summer anthem These Are The Days.
The gig at the Talbot Street venue in the city centre is a chance for their Notts fans to see the rising stars in action.
In addition to their support slots next year with Harry Styles at Slane Castle and Sam Fender at St James Park, Inhaler have been announced as special guests of Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 European tour.
For more, see www.rock-city.co.uk