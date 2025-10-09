Inspiring true story I Swear heads up the new films out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
I Swear (15), tells the story of John Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome aged 15 and faced and overcame many hardships from adolescence and early adulthood as a result of what was a little known and entirely misunderstood condition in 1980s Britain.
I Swear is a funny, heartfelt, and moving account of John’s experiences and stars Robert Aramayo, Maxine Peake, Shirley Henderson and Peter Mullan.
Also new this week is Jared Leto in TRON: Ares in which the Tron Ares program is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with AI beings.
This is the third entry in the ground-breaking TRON series that started back in 1982, and follows the events of TRON: Legacy.
The third new offering this week is animated mayhem in Night of the Zoopocalypse (PG).
A meteor has crashed into Colepepper Zoo and unleashed a virus that transforms the zoo animals into zombies.
It’s up to Dan, a short-tempered mountain lion, Gracie, a fierce teenage wolf and a team of survivors, to figure out how to stop the zombies from infecting the rest of the world.
Film times for the week (Friday, October 10 to Thursday, October 16 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
Corpse Bride (20th Anniversary) (PG): Sat 14:35; Sun 15:00.
Diplo: The Mighty Dinosaur (U): Sat & Sun 10:45.
Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures (U): Sat & Sun 10:45, 13:05.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (12A): Fri 14:40; Sat 12:10, 16:30; Sun 12:10, 16:55; Mon-Wed 14:45, 17:25.
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (U): Thu 15:40.
I Swear (15): Fri 17:40, 20:15; Sat & Sun 17:40, 20:20; Mon-Wed 17:10, 20:20; Thu 17:50 20:30.
Night of the Zoopocalypse (PG): Fri 15:25, 17:35; Sat 10:45, 12:55, 15:30; Sun 10:45 (sensory screening), 12:55, 15:30; Mon-Wed 15:05; Thu 18:10.
One Battle After Another (15): Fri & Mon-Wed 19:45; Sat 19:15; Sun 19:35; Thu 14:40.
Sinners (15): Mon 20:00.
The Conjuring: Last Rites (15): Fri 17:20.
The Smashing Machine (15): Fri 15:00, 20:20; Sat & Sun 17:40, 20:20; Mon 15:00, 17:40; Tue & Wed 15:00, 17:40, 20:05; Thu 17:55, 20:25.
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (12A): Thu 20:15.
TRON: Ares (12A): Fri 17:25, 20:00; Sat & Sun 12:55, 17:25, Mon 15:00 17:30 (subtitled) 20:00l Tue-Thu 15:00, 17:30, 20:00.
TRON: Ares 3D (12A): Fri 14:50; Sat & Sun 14:50, 20:00.
Twilight (12A): Sat & Sun 15:05.
Kids Club: The Addams Family (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: F1 The Movie (12A): Thu 15:00.