Inspiring true story I Swear heads up the new films out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The remarkable true story of the man who conquered Tourette’s heads the new films out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week.

I Swear (15), tells the story of John Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome aged 15 and faced and overcame many hardships from adolescence and early adulthood as a result of what was a little known and entirely misunderstood condition in 1980s Britain.

I Swear is a funny, heartfelt, and moving account of John’s experiences and stars Robert Aramayo, Maxine Peake, Shirley Henderson and Peter Mullan.

Also new this week is Jared Leto in TRON: Ares in which the Tron Ares program is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with AI beings.

Sci-fi sequel TRON: Ares is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Other

This is the third entry in the ground-breaking TRON series that started back in 1982, and follows the events of TRON: Legacy.

The third new offering this week is animated mayhem in Night of the Zoopocalypse (PG).

A meteor has crashed into Colepepper Zoo and unleashed a virus that transforms the zoo animals into zombies.

It’s up to Dan, a short-tempered mountain lion, Gracie, a fierce teenage wolf and a team of survivors, to figure out how to stop the zombies from infecting the rest of the world.

Film times for the week (Friday, October 10 to Thursday, October 16 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Corpse Bride (20th Anniversary) (PG): Sat 14:35; Sun 15:00.

Diplo: The Mighty Dinosaur (U): Sat & Sun 10:45.

Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures (U): Sat & Sun 10:45, 13:05.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (12A): Fri 14:40; Sat 12:10, 16:30; Sun 12:10, 16:55; Mon-Wed 14:45, 17:25.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (U): Thu 15:40.

I Swear (15): Fri 17:40, 20:15; Sat & Sun 17:40, 20:20; Mon-Wed 17:10, 20:20; Thu 17:50 20:30.

Night of the Zoopocalypse (PG): Fri 15:25, 17:35; Sat 10:45, 12:55, 15:30; Sun 10:45 (sensory screening), 12:55, 15:30; Mon-Wed 15:05; Thu 18:10.

One Battle After Another (15): Fri & Mon-Wed 19:45; Sat 19:15; Sun 19:35; Thu 14:40.

Sinners (15): Mon 20:00.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (15): Fri 17:20.

The Smashing Machine (15): Fri 15:00, 20:20; Sat & Sun 17:40, 20:20; Mon 15:00, 17:40; Tue & Wed 15:00, 17:40, 20:05; Thu 17:55, 20:25.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (12A): Thu 20:15.

TRON: Ares (12A): Fri 17:25, 20:00; Sat & Sun 12:55, 17:25, Mon 15:00 17:30 (subtitled) 20:00l Tue-Thu 15:00, 17:30, 20:00.

TRON: Ares 3D (12A): Fri 14:50; Sat & Sun 14:50, 20:00.

Twilight (12A): Sat & Sun 15:05.

Kids Club: The Addams Family (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: F1 The Movie (12A): Thu 15:00.