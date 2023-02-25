Interview: Riotous new take on Jane Austen classic is like a runaway train for the performers

Leah Jamieson. Dannie Harris, Lucy Gray, Megan Louise Wilson and Emmy Stonelake in Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of). Photo by Mihaela Bodlovic.

With International Women’s Day taking place on March 8, it’s worth noting that this is a show with an all-female cast and is written and co-directed by an award-winning young female writer, Isobel McArthur. Here Isobel McArthur talks about her version of the classic story and the success it is currently enjoying.

Austen’s original tale is so well loved as a book, television series and film: what makes this version of Pride and Prejudice, sort of?

I suppose what I was aware of when watching many of the other adaptations was a certain po-facedness which has taken hold over the past 200 years. For whatever reason, the humour of Austen’s novel has repeatedly been sidelined. The original book is a riot. So, this adaptation – told by the servants, using karaoke - is in the spirit of Austen herself and the way she writes. It’s funny, feminist and front-footed.

Emmy Stonelake, Dannie Harris, Leah Jamieson, Megan Louise Wilson and Lucy Gray in Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of). Photo by Mihaela Bodlovic.

Where did you first have the inspiration for Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)?

I had a 50p copy of the novel from the second-hand bookshop below my flat in Glasgow. I was in my late 20s and had never read any Austen before. I assumed it would be starchy, unrelatable stuff – all red-nosed dukes and drawing rooms. How wrong I was. Opening at page one, I started laughing.

I knew instantly that in this book were a set of observations and a cast of characters that needed to be shared with as many people as possible. ‘Don’t believe what you’ve seen at the movies!’ I wanted to shout, ‘Austen is a right laugh!’

Was there a favourite character to write when you were developing the show? What made them so enjoyable to tap into?

Frankly, there isn’t a dud in this book. Austen is as incisive an observer of human nature as I have ever come across in literature or drama. Although the puzzle of the multi-rolling in this show (we have a cast of just five) was a hell of a nut to crack at my desk, Austen’s dialogue is such a gift to the playwright. Right enough, it is important to modernise, anachronise, adjust - so that a contemporary audience knows at all times what is being said and what is happening - but, truly, you could write five cracking plays based on this novel without ever repeating yourself. It’s golddust, this stuff.

What are the physical challenges of the show, given the number of roles everyone plays?

It’s a runaway train for the performers! There are 119 named characters in the original Pride & Prejudice. We have reduced this to an essential 18 in our production – played by just five actors. Lightning-fast costume changes are required from the cast throughout. They also play the instruments, sing the songs and perform all the scene changes.

However – this is not merely in the interest of economy. In our adaption, the Pride & Prejudice story is told by the female servants of a Regency Era household. During the Napoleonic wars, these women really did it all. They facilitated the making of art for centuries. And so, demonstrating the work of the ensemble and the graft of those individuals who are so seldom at the centre of any period story felt an important gesture to make. Without these overlooked and undervalued servants of households like Austen’s – we wouldn’t even have the music, portraiture, or novels of the period (including this one).

It’s been some 200 years since the publication of the novel. What elements did you want to feel very of their time in the piece, and what elements did you want to feel up to date?

Story-wise, it isn’t a question of anything feeling old or contemporary because the novel remains relevant. In our show, Pride & Prejudice is set to a pop-karaoke soundtrack. I began compiling a list of songs at the start of writing and discovered quickly that all good artists come to the same conclusions about love.

Just as pertinently however, this novel remains relevant because women’s struggle for equality is something we’re still in the thick of. And, as the women telling this story are working class women, the gesture of playing every part constitutes an act of doubly-transgressive triumph. When I put on Mister Darcy’s jacket, my servant character occupies a space of the high-status male that she never could otherwise. And as an actor, I get to play a character I’d never ordinarily get a sniff at.

Aesthetically, however, when it comes to old and new - it’s a free-for-all!

The show won Best Comedy or Entertainment Play at the 2022 Olivier Awards. What was that feeling like for you?

I think we’re all extremely proud of our collective achievements. It first played at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow in 2018 with a two-week run planned.

Have you ever received a piece of advice that stuck with you, or is there a piece of advice you’d like to pass on?

If there’s one over-arching thing that keeps me right, I suppose it’s to continue to ‘put myself’ in the audience. It might sound so obvious but, keep asking as you write or make – does it still make sense now? Is it still exciting now?

Satisfying what an audience needs often means including things which feel blunt or clunky or obvious, having to work much harder – or just doing away with parts of your work you are fond of. But if the audience aren’t looked after, the whole endeavour is futile.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

