Irish ace CMAT is hitting the road for gigs in our area to promote hot new album

CMAT has announced her new album Euro-Country and a wide selection of tour dates for later in the year.

The tour will include gigs at Nottingham Rock City on October 12 and Sheffield Octagon on October 19.

The album will be accompaned by new single Running/Planning, which is out now.

Irish country-pop singer CMAT, aka Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, explained: "Running/Planning is about having to chase your own tail to be good enough to exist. It’s an abstracted view of societal pressure on women - specifically through a relationship lens: You start dating someone, you get engaged, you get married, you have kids etc etc etc… everything has to follow this linear pattern. (That’s the reason for the repetitive chorus!).

"And the minute you don’t follow that path, your mam starts giving out to you. That narrow path that everyone is supposed to be on… the minute you get outside of that, it gets incredibly stressful. And I don’t know anyone who is like, ‘Yeah, love this!"

Despite this being her third album, this fully-formed acronymic star feels like she’s been part of the culture forever. Euro-Country follows 2023’s Crazymad, For Me, an album that propelled her to wider attention and garnered numerous accolades: including a BRITs Best International Artist nod; and ‘Best Album’ nominations from the Ivors; Mercury Prize and the Choice Music Prize in her native Ireland (an award she won for her debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead).

Press, radio and television have all been integral in her rise, with numerous covers, five-star reviews, playlists, Maida Vale sessions and TV appearances, including Jools Holland (both Later… and a memorable turn on his Hootenanny) and The Graham Norton Show. A relentless touring schedule with The Very Sexy CMAT Band has cemented her reputation as one of the best live acts around.

The new album was recorded in New York and co-produced by long-time collaborator Oli Deakin and CMAT.

Euro-Country tackles a number of big themes including personal reflections on economics, identity and grief. It marks another step in the unstoppable rise of CMAT and cements her position as a generational songwriter. Speaking about the LP, CMAT said: “Euro-Country is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy."

For on tickets for the tour dates in our area, you can go to livenation.co.uk or cmatbaby.com