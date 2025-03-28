Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The months of hard work are about to pay off for members of the Sarah Patrick School of Dance when the talented performers return to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon for their latest extravaganza.

This year’s production is called Showtime 2025 – A Marvellous Party and can be seen at the Leeming Street venue on April 10 to 12, with shows starting at 7pm each night.

Building on the success of last year’s production, which marked 20 years of principal Sarah Patrick being in charge of the dance school, this year’s show aims to offer plenty to suit all tastes. Students have been hard at work on it since November, under the tuition of Sarah and her three colleagues, plus student helpers.

This year, in the 20th show Sarah has overseen with the dance school, there will be 125 people taking part, from two-year-olds up to adults. There will be a wide range of group items for audience members to enjoy, covering dance genres including ballet, tap, disco, jazz, commercial and much more.

Members of Sarah Patrick School Of Dance are hard at work preparing for Showtime 2025 - A Marvellous Party.

The dance school meets at St Michael's Church Hall in South Normanton, with youngsters coming along from various parts of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire for dance lessons.

Dance school principal Sarah Patrick explained: "We had a really good show and we’ve been working hard since November on the new show, A Marvellous Party. I think the audience can look forward to a good evening featuring lots of different dance genres, something for all ages.

"There will be lots of young dance talent involved, with a wonderful mix of all eras to entertain the audience, and we hope it will be a great show for people to enjoy."

This year’s production will be helping to raise money to help the fundraising efforts of the family of former dance school pupil Caitlin Bird, who died aged 13 in October 2020 as result of complications after contracting Covid-19.

Her family members are involved in 18 fundraising events in her memory, in the lead-up this year to Caitlin’s 18th birthday in August, to raise funds for the charities Farms For City Children and Wolf Watch UK.

Sarah Patrick added: “We wanted to give a bit back and we thought it was a really good cause that we wanted to support.”

For more on tickets, costing £14, to see Showtime 2025 – A Marvellous Party, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

If you are interested in your youngster joining Sarah Patrick School Of Dance, enrolment is taking place after Easter and more information is available from Sarah on 07966 550934.