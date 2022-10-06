Check out The Tiger Who Came To Tea at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Robert Day)

A musical play adapted and directed by the experienced and talented David Wood, it is based on the classic tale by the late Judith Kerr.

The UK tour follows its sold-out West End summer season at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

In The Tiger Who Came To Tea, the doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be?

Most Popular

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger!

David Wood explained: “The live theatre experience is brilliant at sparking children’s imaginations.

"I believe all children should be entitled to see exciting theatre; it can make them laugh, gasp, think, and feel – and, of course, entertain them.

He continued: "Given the chance to enjoy the story, the music, the magic, the costumes and sets, the sound, the lighting, and the audience participation, in a live performance - for real, before their very eyes - I believe children’s lives are enriched, their horizons widened, and their awareness and sensitivity heightened.”

Advertisement

Enjoy some family fun in The Tiger Who Came To Tea at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo by Robert Day)

David Wood concluded: "Theatre, like all the arts, has the power to transform, inspire and delight.”

Hailed as Britain’s best-loved picture book, Judith Kerr’s timeless classic The Tiger Who Came to Tea is now in its 54th year.

It has sold more than five million copies since it was first published in 1968.

Advertisement

The stage show premiered in 2008 and has since toured nationally and internationally, including Christmas seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre with sold out dates in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bahrain, along with seven successful seasons in the West End.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

In 2012, the production was nominated for the Olivier Award for ‘Best Family Entertainment’.

Bringing the nation’s favourite tea-guzzling tiger to life on stage, this musical slice of teatime mayhem entertains with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun.

Advertisement

It’s the ideal introduction to live theatre for children aged three and above and the perfect summer treat for the whole family.

The cast includes Jennifer Addey as Sophie, Katie Tripp as Mummy, plus James Carlisle as Daddy, Milkman, ‘Postman and Tiger.

For more on ticket availability for this family-friendly touring production, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk