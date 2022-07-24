Joe McElderry pays tribute to George Michael as touring show comes to Notts

Joe Elderry is performing in the area later this year (Photo by Michael Wharley)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 21.

X Factor winner, musical theatre star and number one selling artist Joe McElderry is to electrify theatres across the UK with a new tour celebrating the music of the late George Michael.

Freedom starring Joe McElderry will pay homage to one of world’s most iconic music legends.

Joe won the sixth series of ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 following his stunning duet of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me with George Michael.

This moment has since racked up more than seven million views on YouTube and is something Joe will never forget.

“To this day I still have to pinch myself that I got to sing with George,” said Joe. “It was an absolute honour and privilege and is a memory that will remain with me forever.

“To now be taking the brand new Freedom tour on the road where I will get the chance to perform and celebrate the music of this absolute legend is just fantastic. I can’t wait.”

This high energy show will take audiences on an unmissable journey through George’s greatest hits including Careless Whisper, Club Tropicana, Faith, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, FastLove and many more.

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk