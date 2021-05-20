Joe Pasquale returns to area to star in hit comedy April In Paris

See Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw in April In Paris

Nottingham Theatre Royal, June 18 and 19.

John Godber’s classic comedy, starring Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw and directed by Richard Lewis, will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham as part of a national tour. Audiences will be socially distanced.We go into the heart of one ordinary couple’s life as they go on both the journey of a lifetime and a journey into their relationship.Al and Bet are in a rut. Married for 26 years, their conversations are running dry and life has taken its toll. With his building work sparse and her shifts at the shoe shop getting few and far between there’s little to look forward to. But Bet has dreams. She longs to walk with the Pharaohs in Egypt, sunbathe on golden beaches and climb Alpine mountains, all fuelled by her love of magazine competitions with holidays as prizes. Finally, her luck changes; she wins a night away for two to Paris in April.

Details: For more, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

