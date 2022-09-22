News you can trust since 1904

John Godber and Jane Thornton's classic comedy Shakers hits the Palace Theatre stage

The double BAFTA-winning partnership of John Godber and Jane Thornton display their writing skills to Mansfield Palace Theatre audiences with classic play Shakers, from September 29 to October 1.

By Steve Eyley
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:00 am

Come along to the Leeming Street-based venue to see this revamped version of the iconic play, which puts women's lives front and centre, as everyone returns to going ‘out out’.

The high street might be struggling to get back to normal but the Shakers bar is under new management and they are determined to make it the place to be seen.

Pubs are closing, gin bars are so yesterday, and cocktails and decadence are back for the roaring 2020s, as the hospitality industry looks to a new future.

Rebecca Tebbett, Jazmine Franks and Yasmin Dawes star in Shakers (Under New Management) (Photo credit: Ant Jopling)

    Funny, physical and fizzing with wit, Shakers – sister play to Bouncers - might just be the bar that we all want to be seen in.

    The hilarious production is directed by John Godber.

    For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

