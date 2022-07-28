John Godber Centre in Hucknall to host free live gig this weekend

Live music fans should head for the John Godber Cente in Hucknall this Saturday night (July 30) where Lady Rose will be playing a free gig.

By John Smith
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 10:58 am

On it’s website, the Ogle Street venue said: "Dig out your glad rags, put on your dancing shoes, bring the kids (if you want to) and join us for a great evening of live music and entertainment at our first pop-up gig night.

"Our licenced bar will be open 6pm to 10pm and Jo will be taking to the stage from 7pm.

"Check out their page or click this link for a preview.

“Come as a couple, a group, with your family, friends or on your own, everyone's welcome.”

