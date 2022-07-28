On it’s website, the Ogle Street venue said: "Dig out your glad rags, put on your dancing shoes, bring the kids (if you want to) and join us for a great evening of live music and entertainment at our first pop-up gig night.

"Our licenced bar will be open 6pm to 10pm and Jo will be taking to the stage from 7pm.

Lady Rose is playing a free gig at Hucknall's John Godber Centre this weekend

"Check out their page or click this link for a preview.