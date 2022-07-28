On it’s website, the Ogle Street venue said: "Dig out your glad rags, put on your dancing shoes, bring the kids (if you want to) and join us for a great evening of live music and entertainment at our first pop-up gig night.
"Our licenced bar will be open 6pm to 10pm and Jo will be taking to the stage from 7pm.
Read More
Read MoreBestwood MVC joined by international music star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason for concert ...
"Check out their page or click this link for a preview.
“Come as a couple, a group, with your family, friends or on your own, everyone's welcome.”