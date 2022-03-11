Known for his intimate songwriting, his honey-on-gravel voice and pioneering guitar playing, John has spent the last 15 years touring and has amassed more than 40 million streams on Spotify.As a session musician, he has played guitar with Joan Baez, David Gray, Joe Henry, Lianne La Havas and Tom Jones.He is touring to promote his sixth studio album The Fray and explained: “It’s been a hell of a year, but I feel I’ve created my most honest work as a result.”A lot of these songs are about accepting that life is hard, but just holding on and trying to enjoy it anyway.” Smith’s stubborn optimism in tough circumstances shines through on the title track, in which he sings “Holding onto hope/I don’t need a decent reason/Yes and though it disappears sometimes/It returns with every season”.