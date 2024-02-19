Ross Noble is to perform Jibber Jabber Jamboree

The Geordie comic can be seen at Sheffield City Hall on February 28 and Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 7.

The supreme master of stream-of-conscious freewheeling stand-up is back with his 21st tour. Audiences can expect an evening of gloriously nonsensical improvised comedy – which may or may not feature a theatrical tribute to Mr T...

Advertisement

Advertisement

On what audiences can expect from his new tour, Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old. Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom.

Most Popular

"Oh, hang on… magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven’t thought that through… That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk