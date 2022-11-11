Join Joe Pasquale and Faye Tozer for star-studded Snow White panto at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Joe Pasquale and Faye Tozer (centre) will head the cast of this year's Nottingham Theatre Royal Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, December to January 8.

The star-studded line-up for this year’s magical family pantomime at the venue will be headed by hugely talented comedian and panto favourite Joe Pasquale, who will play Muddles, and Steps singer and musical theatre star Faye Tozer, who will play the Wicked Queen.

They are to be joined by dame extraordinaire and East Midlands local David Robbins, and West End performer Jamal Kane Crawford who will play the Prince.

In addition, actor/musician Lucy Ireland will play Snow White, and Nottingham-born singer and musical theatre performer Natalia Brown will play the Spirit of Pantomime.

The pantomime will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes, and stunning scenery.

Throw in a magical mirror, seven friendly dwarfs, a magical princess, a valiant prince and plenty of audience participation and you have the perfect recipe to outwit the Wicked Queen and let love prevail in this glittering festive treat for all ages.

Book your tickets soon, or you won't be able to look yourself in the mirror!

Details: To get your tickets nice and early, you can go to www.trch.co.uk