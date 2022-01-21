Journey to Narnia with spectacular show at Nottingham Theatre Royal
The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
Nottingham Theatre Royal, February 1 to 5.
Direct from London, the smash hit production of C.S. Lewis’s classic tale, which was voted the nation’s favourite book in 2019, is coming to the Theatre Royal as part of an eagerly-awaited UK tour, starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch.Get ready to step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia.Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a faun, talking beavers, the noble king of Narnia, Aslan, and the coldest, most evil of all, The White Witch.This critically acclaimed production is pure theatrical magic.It is not to be missed by audience members of all ages, from right across the area.
Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg