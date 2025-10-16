Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogan, Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst are all in Hucknall with new movies

A host of new movies at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week are led by Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogan in Good Fortune (15).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut sees Reeves play Ansari’s incompetent guardian angel who, in an attempt to show him that life is worth living, swaps Ansari’s life with his tech-bro friend Rogen.

Also new this week is Roofman (15) with Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname, Roofman.

Aziz Ansari and Keanu Reeves star in Good Fortune at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall. Photo: Other

After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys R Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move.

But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse.

Another new film at the High Street venue this week is the horror sequel Black Phone 2 (18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four years after escaping The Grabber, Finney Blake, now 17, is struggling with his life after captivity.

His sister Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp.

The siblings are determined to solve the mystery and confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and far more significant to them than either can imagine.

At the complete opposite end of the scale to that is Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie (U), a live-action animated fantasy based on the Netflix series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also sneak preview showings of Regretting You (12A) and Pets on a Train (PG), ahead of their full releases next week.

Film times for the week (Friday, October 17 to Thursday, October 23 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Black Phone 2 (18): Fri 17:35, 20:15; Sat, Sun & Wed 17:30, 20:10; Mon 17:30 (subtitled), 20:10; Tue 16:10, 20:15; Thu 17:45, 20:20.

Casper (1995) (12A): Sat & Sun 15:00.

Dora: Magic Mermaid Adventures (U): Sat & Sun 11:25; Mon & Wed 10:45; Tue 10:35, 12:05; Thu 10:45, 12:55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (12A): Fri 15:00; Sat, Sun & Tue 13:05; Wed 13:10; Thu 12:20.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (15): Mon 20:00.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (U): Fri 15:00, 17:15; Sat 11:10, 13:30, 15:45; Sun 11:00 (sensory screening), 13:15, 15:30; Mon-Thu 11:00, 13:15, 15:30.

Good Fortune (15): Fri 20:00; Sat & Sun 18:25, 20:35; Mon 15:40, 17:50; Tue 15:45, 18:00; Wed 15:45, 18:00, 20:15; Thu 16:45.

I Swear (15): Fri 14:50; Sat 17:55; Sun-Wed 17:45; Thu 17:05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Night of the Zoopocalypse (PG): Sat-Wed 10:45, 12:55; Thu 10:45.

NT Live: Mrs Warren’s Profession: Thu 19:00.

Pets on a Train (PG): Sat & Sun 12:55.

RBO 2025-26: The Metropolitan Opera: La Sonnambula: Tue 18:45.

Regretting You (12A): Wed 17:40.

Roofman (15): Fri 14:50, 17:30, 20:10; Sat 17:40, 20:30; Sun 15:45, 17:40, 20:20; Mon & Tue 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Wed 15:00, 20:20; Thu 14:25, 20:20

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (12A): Thu 19:45.

TRON: Ares (12A): Fri 17:25, 19:30; Sat & Sun 15:05, 20:15; Mon 12:20, 14:55, 20:15; Tue 13:35, 20:15; Wed 12:20, 14:55, 20:15; Thu 13:45, 17:45.

Kids Club: Hotel Transylvania (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.

Silver Screen: Jurassic World: Rebirth (12A): Thu 15:00.