Kicking off on Saturday, September 10, from 4pm to 9pm for the first day of festivities will be Reggae at the Castle, a celebration of the Windrush generation’s contribution to music, featuring some of the biggest hits in the history of Reggae.

There will also be live performances from The Soulettes, as well as artists signed to iconic reggae labels Studio One and Trojan.

The weekend’s second event, the Back to the Old Skool 90s radio party, will take place on Sunday, September 11, from 4pm to 9pm.

Exterior shot of Nottingham Castle. Image credit Tracey Whitefoot.

It will feature genre-busting music from the UK and sets from garage DJ Heartless, jungle DJ Kenny Ken and UK house DJ Marcus Nasty, the three musicians often lauded as the original founders of their genres of music.

Andrew Campbell, director of Kemet FM, said: “Since Kemet launched 15 years ago, we’ve helped to change the flavour of music within the city while celebrating urban artists and music of black origin. It’s great to be able to honour this special milestone for us with two days of great music that’s been influenced by so many generations.

"From reggae to UK garage, house to jungle, we’ve generated so much fantastic great music from our own shores and I’m really looking forward to being able to highlight that.”

Tickets will be priced at £20 for adults for Reggae at the Castle, £22 for Back to the Old Skool and £10 each day for children, with entry to the castle grounds also included in ticket prices. Children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

In celebration of Kemet FM’s 15th anniversary, the urban radio station will be taking over Nottingham Castle for two days of music and world food this weekend.

Andrew added: “The castle has been here in the city for hundreds of years and is such an iconic building that means something different to so many people from different cultures and walks of life. Those of us living here in the city today are the modern Nottinghamshire and I’m excited to take over the Castle for two days of great vibes.”

During both days, there will be a variety of world food on offer including Caribbean and African cuisine, jerk chicken, curried goat and vegetarian and vegan dishes.

David Johns, interim CEO at Nottingham Castle, said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Kemet FM to the castle for their very special celebration. They’ve been a key part of the city for 15 years and it’s an honour to be able to help them mark the wonderful occasion during what is set to be a brilliant weekend of great music.”

