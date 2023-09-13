Kenneth Branagh is back as Poirot in a murder-mystery classic in Hucknall

Watch more videos on Shots!

Agatha Christie’s famous sleuth Hercule Poirot is brought to life again by Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice (12A), based on the novel Hallowe’en Party.

In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance.

But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

Kenneth Branagh stars as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice. Photo: Getty Images

This week also sees another special live screening event from London’s Royal Opera House with Das Rheingold showing twice over the weekend.

The 80s classics season continues as well with Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing (PG), while another Disney classic is on offer again for youngsters in Kids Club, who can enjoy the bear nescesities of original animated version of The Jungle Book (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, September 15 to Thursday, September 21 – film times are subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/)

A Haunting In Venice (12A): Fri 15:30, 18:00, 20:10; Sat & Sun 15:40, 18:05, 20:30; 17:30 (subtitled), 20:10; Tue-Thu 17:30, 20:10.

Back to the 80s: Dirty Dancing (PG): Thu 15:00; Sat & Sun 18:00.

Barbie (12A): Sat & Sun 13:00.

Haunted Mansion (12A): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Just Super (U): Sat & Sun 11.20.

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): Sat & Sun 11:45.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (12A): Fri 15:30, 17:40; Sat & Sun 13:40, 15:50, 18:20; Mon & Tue 17:20; Wed 17:05; Thu 17:20.

Royal Opera: Das Rheingold (Live): Sat & Sun 11.45.

Sound of Freedom (15): Fri 15:10, 19:50; Sat & Sun 15:30, 20:15; Mon & Tue 19:40; Wed 17:20; Thu 19:40.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:15.

The Equalizer 3 (15): Fri 15:20, 17:50, 20:20; Sat & Sun 15:30; 20:25; Mon & Tue 17:45, 20:00; Wed 20:00; Thu 17:45, 20:00.

The Nun 2 (15): Fri 17:45, 20:10; Sat & Sun 18:00, 20:30; Mon-Thu 17:45, 20:10.

Kids Club: The Jungle Book (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.