Kevin Clifton and Faye Brookes in a scene from Strictly Ballroom The Musical (Photo credit: Ellie Kurttz)

​Heading the cast will be former Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton in the role of Scott Hastings and Coronation Street actor and Dancing on Ice finalist Faye Brookes in the lead female role of Fran.

This is a role that Kevin has dreamed of playing ever since he saw Baz Luhrmann’s film of the same name as a ten-year-old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film inspired the world to dance again and spawned the smash-hit BBC TV series Strictly Come Dancing.

Most Popular

Strictly Ballroom is directed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, who co-choreographs with Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison.

Faye Brookes explained: “I’m thrilled to be joining the tour of Strictly Ballroom and can’t wait to work with Craig Revel Horwood, Kevin Clifton and the hugely talented cast.

“I’m so excited to be playing the role of Fran and making it my own. Bring it on!“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Clifton said: “It’s very exciting news that Faye is joining the cast of Strictly Ballroom and I’m looking forward to singing and dancing my way across the UK and Ireland with her!“

The show is directed by Craig Revel Horwood

Director Craig Revel Horwood added: “I am delighted to be directing the sensational Faye Brookes as she joins Kevin Clifton and the super talented cast of Strictly Ballroom The Musical. I know that she’ll be nothing short of FAB-U-LOUS!”

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer.

When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran (Faye Brookes), a beginner with no moves at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

A scene from the tour of Strictly Ballroom The Musical (Photo by Ellie Kurttz)

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, together with a sublime cast of more than 20 world-class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve.

This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

The show’s scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes combine to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitterball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more on how to get hold of tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk