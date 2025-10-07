Kraftwerk announce Nottingham show

Kraftwerk are one of the most seminal acts in popular music history

Kraftwerk will bring their world-changing music and groundbreaking show to Nottingham next year.

Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerised rhythms, have shaped electronic music for the past 50 years. They are one of the most seminal acts in popular music history: Daft Punk, the Chemical Brothers, Justice, Gorillaz, Depeche Mode and seemingly every act that’s ever picked up a synthesizer all owe a debt to Kraftwerk.

Now Kraftwerk and the much-celebrated robots return to the UK bringing with them their constantly upgraded Multimedia Tour which began back in 2012 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Part performance, part digital installation, the Kraftwerk live show promises a remarkable audio and technological spectacle. Led by founder Ralf Hütter, Kraftwerk will play selections from across their eight classic albums: Autobahn (1974), Radio-Activity (1975), Trans Europe Express (1977), The Man-Machine (1978), Computer World (1981), Techno Pop (1986), The Mix (1991) and Tour De France (2003). Each chosen composition is accompanied by state-of-the-art graphics, enhancing the monumental beats and melodies. Starting with the retrospective of their Catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2012, Kraftwerk’s 3-D concert series has travelled the world since, calling at numerous venues among them Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo), Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), the Montreux Jazz Festival (Montreux), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue Nationalgalerie (Berlin) and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao).

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. By the mid 1970s, Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations.

Kraftwerk play the Royal Concert Hall on Monday June 8. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.