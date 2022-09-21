Last chance to see Playhouse host a fine slice of Alan Bennett's comic brilliance

See Adrian Scarborough and Sophie Thompson in The Clothes They Stood Up In

Adrian Scarborough stars in his own adaptation of the popular Alan Bennett story, running at the Playhouse until Saturday, October 1.

Adrian appears with Sophie Thompson as mild-mannered couple Maurice and Rosemary Ransome, whose night at the opera ends with a shock when they open their front door to discover their flat empty.

From light bulbs to carpets to toilet paper, even their chicken casserole has been stolen.

The Ransomes turn detective to try and work out who is behind this, and why and how they did it. Along the way, they are forced to examine their lives when stripped bare of worldly possessions. Should they rebuild their old life, or begin afresh?

For ticket availability, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk